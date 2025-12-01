New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know so far in December 2025

The future of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains uncertain, and the SUV currently sits in a clear transition phase. Alfa Romeo originally planned the second generation for a 2025 debut, but the brand revised the project when it decided to move away from a full-electric lineup and reopen to hybrid powertrains. This strategic shift delayed development, and today the company has not announced any official launch date.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: launch timeline, engines, prices and what to expect

Current timelines point to a market debut between 2027 and 2028. A 2026 launch now appears very unlikely, especially because Alfa Romeo has confirmed production of the current Stelvio until the end of 2027. In the most optimistic scenario, the brand could reveal the new model near the end of 2027, while series production and sales would likely start in 2028. Until Alfa Romeo releases an official statement, all dates remain based on industry rumors.

From a technical standpoint, the new Stelvio will not rely solely on electric power. Electric versions will likely form the core of the range, with entry models, mid-level trims, and a high-performance flagship. Top versions could exceed 900 horsepower. Alfa Romeo also plans an EREV variant with extended range, and some reports suggest total driving distances between 1,000 and 1,200 kilometers.

The situation remains less clear for combustion engines. Alfa Romeo will offer only hybrid solutions, with no pure internal-combustion versions. Many sources continue to mention a possible electrified Maserati Nettuno V6, which could deliver power levels well above current figures. Others point to the new Hurricane 2.0 Turbo as an alternative, but Alfa Romeo has not confirmed either option.

Pricing remains just as uncertain, although increases appear unavoidable. The current Stelvio starts at €56,600 in Europe for the diesel 2.2 Sprint version. Future mild-hybrid models could move closer to €60,000. Fully electric variants will likely occupy the top of the price list due to higher technology content and more expensive powertrains. Alfa Romeo aims to position the new Stelvio in line with the evolving premium segment and rising customer expectations.

As for design, the most reliable previews still come from last year’s leaked patents and later renders, including the recent proposal by Kelsonik. The overall layout will likely follow those images, although Alfa Romeo could revise some front-end details. Proportions will change more clearly, as the new Stelvio will grow beyond 4.8 meters thanks to the STLA Large platform.

Alfa Romeo will build the new Stelvio at the Cassino plant in Italy, alongside the next-generation Giulia. Based on current information, production before mid-2028 looks highly unlikely, which confirms that the wait for the new Stelvio will continue for quite some time.