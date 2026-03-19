New Alfa Romeo Giulietta could return as Stellantis looks again at sedans

Ralph Gilles, Stellantis’ head of design, recently spoke about a possible return of market interest in sedans and hatchbacks after years dominated by SUVs, and those remarks have reignited discussion among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts about the future of the Giulietta, even though the executive referred more directly to Maserati and never mentioned the Alfa Romeo model by name.

For some time now, reports have also circulated about a project intended to sit between the Junior and the next Tonale, in a size range close to the one the Giulietta once occupied, a detail that has further fueled speculation about a possible revival of the historic name.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta hopes rise after fresh Stellantis remarks

However, that idea runs into several obstacles. Former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato had ruled out the Giulietta’s return quite explicitly, pointing to the Tonale as its natural successor within the lineup. The leadership change that brought Santo Ficili to the top role has reopened a small window of hope among enthusiasts, but for now no signs point to a real reopening of the matter, and Stellantis seems to have other priorities for Alfa Romeo, starting with the next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio.

If a model positioned between the Junior and the Tonale really does take shape, the most plausible interpretation is that it would be a crossover with sportier, sleeker, and more aerodynamic lines than the rest of the range, rather than a traditional hatchback in the spirit of the Giulietta. It is worth noting that the existence of this project itself still awaits official confirmation.

The presentation of Stellantis’ strategic plan scheduled for May 21 could offer some indication of the group’s intentions for Alfa Romeo, although it seems unlikely that the occasion will bring any announcement related to the Giulietta. Any return of the name would hardly take shape before the end of the decade, but the fact that Stellantis is openly discussing a possible rebalance between SUVs and more traditional body styles suggests a scenario in which models closer to that philosophy could, over time, find room once again in Alfa Romeo’s strategy.