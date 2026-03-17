New Alfa Romeo Giulia could be teased soon and here’s when to expect it

On May 21, Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan, and that event could offer the first indications about the future of the Giulia. According to reports from Spain, the group wants to strengthen the premium cluster made up of Alfa Romeo, DS, and Lancia, and it may also show teasers or previews of upcoming models from the three brands on that occasion. In recent days, reports had already pointed to the possibility of something similar happening with the new Stelvio, so at this stage it seems plausible to expect an initial signal for Alfa Romeo’s future D-segment sedan as well.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia could get its first teaser on May 21

The new Giulia, expected between late 2027 and early 2028, could take a very different direction from the current model. The latest reconstructions describe a silhouette that leaves behind the classic three-box sedan formula and moves closer to the fastback or coupe-sedan concept. That choice could also reflect functional needs if Alfa Romeo develops the project from the outset to support electrified powertrains, where aerodynamic efficiency plays a decisive role in lowering consumption and optimizing range.

From a styling point of view, the team seems to have worked to preserve a strong link with the brand’s identity. The front end should bring back the traditional trilobo in a more modern form, with an evolved Scudetto and a “3+3” lighting signature meant to become one of the recurring elements of Alfa Romeo’s new visual language.

By contrast, the rear could mark the biggest break from tradition, with a shape inspired by the historic Giulia TZ that combines personality with aerodynamic benefits. Based on what has emerged so far, the overall proportions should still follow Alfa Romeo’s traditional cues, with a generous wheelbase, short overhangs, and a tightly planted stance on the road, protecting the dynamic character that has always defined the Giulia.

However, one question remains: how much of that vision survived the changes at the top of the group? Filosa’s arrival at the head of Stellantis and Santo Ficili’s appointment at Alfa Romeo may have prompted a review of some early decisions, just as many observers have already suggested for the new Stelvio. There too, some reports point to a possible rethink compared with what patents and early reconstructions had suggested.

It also remains unclear whether the Giulia will debut before the Stelvio, after it, or alongside it. In an earlier phase of the project, the Stelvio seemed set to arrive first. For that reason, the presentation of the strategic plan on May 21 could offer the first useful clues for shaping a clearer picture of the future sedan.