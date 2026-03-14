New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: big changes expected, first preview in May?

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, originally scheduled for spring 2025, has been postponed to spring 2028, as confirmed in recent months by CEO Santo Ficili, who indicated the same timeframe for the future Giulia. The three-year delay does not reflect a simple calendar adjustment but rather a deep rethink of the project, starting with its technical strategy. The lineup will no longer be fully electric but will also include internal combustion engines, although there are still no precise details regarding the number and type of powertrains.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio could be previewed on May 21

The revision appears to extend to the design as well. Patent images that surfaced in 2025 may no longer represent the model’s final direction, because several reports suggest that Alfa Romeo’s new leadership wants a SUV with a stronger identity and one that is immediately recognizable as a product of the Biscione. Among the elements that might not make it to production is the V-shaped rear light signature seen in the patents, a design choice that did not receive a particularly enthusiastic response from many Alfa Romeo enthusiasts.

The question of the platform remains one of the most open issues. Until a few months ago, the use of STLA Large seemed almost certain, but today the scenario appears less defined. Some rumors point to a possible return of the Giorgio Evo platform, while other alternatives cannot be ruled out. Such choices could significantly change the scope of the project compared with the original plan.

If STLA Large ultimately remains the chosen architecture, the modifications will likely stay within the limits of an adaptation. If Alfa Romeo opts for a different base, however, the redesign could become much more extensive, potentially affecting the vehicle’s styling as well. In that case, the SUV might adopt a less extreme look while still remaining clearly distinct from the current Stelvio and closer to the brand’s traditional design language.

An important moment that could clarify many of these questions may arrive on May 21, when Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan. According to some sources, the 2028 Stelvio could play a key role during that event, with the possibility of early previews through official teasers or even a concept car that hints at the SUV’s new styling direction.

Although the commercial launch remains some time away, with an initial reveal potentially taking place toward the end of 2027 and production and market arrival unlikely before mid-2028, the second-generation Stelvio will play a central role in Alfa Romeo’s future. Together with the next Giulia, it will represent the top of the brand’s lineup following the decision not to return to the E-segment.