New 2028 Alfa Romeo Tonale: everything we know so far in February 2026

There are still a couple of years to go, yet the successor to the Alfa Romeo Tonale has already begun to attract attention. Very little is known about the car itself, starting with the name, which could remain Tonale or change entirely. What emerges from early reports suggests it will use the STLA Medium platform, arriving in 2028 and available in both electric and hybrid forms. No one has confirmed a pure combustion version, but given Stellantis’ renewed openness toward internal combustion engines, that possibility cannot be ruled out.

Alfa Romeo Tonale successor takes shape with STLA Medium and sporty SUV design

On May 21, with the presentation of the new industrial plan, the first concrete details regarding timing and key features should emerge. What already seems clear is a dimensional increase compared to the current Tonale, with a length expected to exceed 4.6 meters. The layout will remain that of an SUV, though with a sportier character and strong stylistic continuity with Alfa Romeo’s renewed lineup, starting with the new Stelvio and Giulia set to arrive shortly after. Among the planned variants, a Quadrifoglio version could finally appear, potentially in hybrid form, filling a gap left by the current generation.

Meanwhile, based on the information available so far, we attempted to imagine the model with the help of artificial intelligence. The result is what you see in the images. While no guarantee exists that this will be the final direction, it offers an interesting perspective.

The render suggests a more sporty and refined interpretation. The front end centers around the iconic shield grille, framed by very slim full-LED headlights that visually widen the track and give the nose a sharp expression. The sculpted hood and enlarged air intakes emphasize the dynamic character. The silhouette shifts toward a coupé-SUV configuration, with a more sloping roofline and a flowing rear section. Pronounced wheel arches house large-diameter sporty wheels, while the side surfaces remain clean and taut. The overall impression is of a car with stronger road presence, more elongated proportions, and a stance that appears lower yet muscular.