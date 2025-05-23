New Alfa Romeo Giulia: what Dodge Charger reveals about the future Alfa sedan

In recent days, Dodge unveiled to the world the new Dodge Charger Daytona sedan, the muscle car in its four-door version that was previously missing from the new model’s range. We should note that this car is Stellantis’ first globally to use the STLA Large platform, which will also be used for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the new Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: here’s what the Dodge Charger reveals about the new generation of Alfa Romeo’s sedan

The Dodge Charger sedan could offer us some additional clues about what the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be like, which as we’ve written on many occasions will be unveiled during the next year with production and orders expected by the end of the same year. The Dodge Charger sedan features a 100% electric powertrain with two motors, one per axle, delivering 670 HP and 850 Nm, powered by a 100.5 kWh battery at 400 Volt. The STLA Large platform could support 800 Volt systems, which improves charging and range, but this isn’t currently being utilized.

The Charger Daytona accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 216 km/h. DC charging reaches 183 kW, going from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes. The declared range is 387 km, considered limited. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio could share these specifications, with versions producing 1,000 HP and sporty driving modes like Drift.

Being a premium sedan, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia might forgo the more aggressive driving modes, limiting itself to the classic DNA selector settings. The powertrains will also be more varied: while the Dodge Charger has temporarily excluded the 500 HP R/T version, the Giulia will offer less powerful engines to improve range. Alfa Romeo is developing various electrified versions, including mild hybrid, plug-in, and a possible electric with extended range, where the combustion engine only serves to recharge the batteries.

The possibility of a 3.0 six-cylinder remains open, perhaps destined for markets outside Europe. From an aesthetic standpoint, the situation is more unclear. Some say the car will have a more crossover-like style, while others speak of a fastback sedan with a truncated tail and coupe-like profile, probably similar to the new Audi A6.