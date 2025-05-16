Dodge Charger Daytona: entry-level version discontinued

Dodge Charger Daytona, the first electric muscle car launched by Stellantis’ American brand, is struggling to establish itself in the market. In recent hours, important news has arrived about this vehicle. Dodge has confirmed that it will remove the entry-level R/T version of its new car from the market, which means that the electric version will be sold exclusively in a single version: the Scat Pack.

Dodge Charger Daytona R/T temporarily exits the market

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, a version that the automaker has updated in recent days, is distinguished by the presence of a dual-motor all-wheel drive system with 630 HP and 849 Nm of torque. This is significantly more power than the R/T’s 462 HP and 547 Nm. This version of the Charger is offered in the United States at a price of $68,195, but apparently Dodge intends to reduce the price for MY26 to make its vehicle more appealing and thus promote sales growth, which has been slow to materialize so far.

Regarding this decision to cut the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, a statement has been issued by the American automaker declaring: “Production of the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is postponed to the 2026 model, as we continue to evaluate the effects of U.S. tariff policies,” the company said in a statement. “The Charger’s flexible, multi-energy STLA Large platform allows us to focus on the performance of the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car, to add the new four-door model to the Charger lineup for the 2026 model and to focus on the new Charger SIXPACK models, which will be launched in the second half of the year.”

So in addition to the alleged elimination of the Daytona R/T, a four-door model will join the lineup in 2026. It will be accompanied by the already announced 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane engine. We will see if these corrections will improve the situation of the electric muscle car in the United States, considering that it is among the slowest-selling cars in the country.