Dodge debuts all-new 2026 Charger Daytona Sedan, the world’s only four-door muscle car 

Four-door Dodge Charger Daytona sedan joins two-door Charger Daytona coupe in 2026 model-year Charger Daytona lineup

all-new, all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona sedan

May 21, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Dodge is opening doors as it grows its muscle car family with the all-new, all-electric 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona sedan. The world’s only four-door muscle car will make its official first-drive debut today, May 21, 2025, at the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) Spring Rally in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, still the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, will be available in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe options for the 2026 model year, with virtually all content the same for both models.

“The beauty is in the simplicity,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “It’s a real testament to the Dodge design and engineering teams that apart from two additional doors, the Dodge Charger Daytona sedan embodies the same look and feel as the coupe, with the same widebody exterior, driver-centric interior, muscle car performance and standard all-wheel-drive capability, combined with four-door practicality. The 2026 Charger lineup is all about giving our customers the power to choose the muscle car that best fits their lifestyle, with even more choices to come later this year with gas-powered SIXPACK Charger models.”

Four-door and two-door Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles share a common roofline, liftgate, and front and rear fascia, creating a bold, sleek, coupe-like appearance for both trims. Four doors were purely integrated into the overall Charger design to allow the iconic Charger bodyside to further accentuate the bold and powerful presence of the new Charger, which has the widest body of any car in the industry.

Like the coupe, the “hidden hatch” spacious interior of the four-door Dodge Charger boasts best in-class rear cargo volume and best in-class passenger volume. The Charger features an award-winning driver-oriented cockpit, but also provides excellent second-row headroom and a rear hatch layout with a massive amount of cargo capacity — max rear cargo area is 38.5 cubic feet, 133% more cargo volume than the outgoing Charger.

Dodge is also introducing new Fratzog dual stripes and gloss black painted hood options available for two- and four-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack models. The new matte black Fratzog dual stripes include red trim accents and a unique, repeating Fratzog logo pattern that fills the inside of each stripe. The new gloss black hood is hand-painted and masked to enhance the center lines of the hood, with paint application extending below the R-Wing, providing an attractive two-tone contrast set against the Charger’s exterior color.

In addition, every 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona, both four- and two-door models, will also include a day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT.

Four-door and two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack models are open for orders and will begin arriving at dealerships in the second half of 2025. Dodge Charger SIXPACK-powered models will launch in the second half of 2025.

Full Performance Unleashed, Track Package Now Optional

Horsepower is set free for the 2026 model year: all Charger Daytona models — both four-door and two-door — will be delivered from the factory with full horsepower unlocked. The 670-horspower, 627 lb.-ft. of torque Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack continues to deliver Hellcat Redeye levels of performance, reaching 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, still the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car with the ability to run the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, now offers Track Package as a free-standing option for both the sedan and coupe, giving customers the ability to choose an entry price point to Dodge Scat Pack performance or load their vehicle with all the muscle car hardware.

For complete information on the all-new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.