New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: all the updates about a month before its possible debut

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, at least digitally, should happen in just over a month, as the first official images of the new generation are expected to be published. On June 24, on the occasion of Alfa Romeo’s 115 years of activity, there will certainly be a preview of the model. The actual presentation, however, would have been postponed until the end of the year. The new Stelvio has indeed been postponed to 2026, with production expected to begin in the middle of next year, when the new Giulia will be presented.

Currently, we know that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform, will be slightly larger than the current version, and will be produced in Cassino, Italy. Its design will change significantly compared to the current model, as evidenced by statements from the automaker’s executives, as well as spy photos of the camouflaged prototype and the first teasers.

Its style will incorporate the elegance of the recent Alfa Romeo Junior, distinguished by a bold front end and split headlights. The LED daytime running lights, positioned at the top, combine with vertical projectors to create a unique lighting signature that enhances the brand’s character. At the rear, the LED lights draw an inverted V that frames the “Alfa Romeo” script in italics, replacing the classic round emblem, while the sharp rear window will recall the style of the Tonale.

Regarding the engine range of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, while initially it was thought it would consist only of electric motors, we can now say with certainty that there will be one or more internal combustion engines. These should be hybrid systems, with Mild Hybrid almost certainly characterizing the entry-level version of the SUV, while a Quadrifoglio version with an electrified V6 seems increasingly likely.

As for the electric versions, they should range from 350 horsepower for the entry-level version to nearly 1,000 for the top-of-the-range model with two motors and all-wheel drive. There will also be an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) version in the lineup with over 1,200 km range on a full tank of fuel and a full battery charge. Regarding prices, they are not known at the moment, but they are expected to rise.