New Alfa Romeo Giulia, Lancia Gamma, and Fiat Fastback: here’s everything we know

2026 is shaping up to be a year of great significance for the Stellantis group, with the scheduled launch of three highly anticipated models: the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, Lancia Gamma, and Fiat Fastback. The sequence of debuts should begin in spring with the renewed D-segment sedan from Alfa Romeo, the Giulia. Following this, around mid-year, the introduction of Lancia’s new flagship, the Gamma, is expected. The trio of launches will be completed in the second half of 2026 with the arrival of the Fiat Fastback.

Alfa Romeo Giulia, Lancia Gamma, and Fiat Fastback: 2026 will be an important year for Stellantis’ Italian car brands

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Giulia is anticipated to be significantly different from the current model, with a coupe-like sedan silhouette, tending towards a two-and-a-half-volume design, characterized by a truncated tail and extremely aerodynamic lines. The designated plant for its manufacture is in Cassino, Italy, the same one that produces the current generation of Giulia. The new version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the future E-segment vehicle, provisionally named Alfa Romeo E-Jet, will also be assembled here.

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia will be based on the STLA Large platform. The range will include a top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version, which promises exceptional performance with power exceeding 1,000 horsepower. Although the project was primarily conceived for a fully electric powertrain, CEO Imparato has not categorically ruled out the possibility of introducing some variants with internal combustion engines. The final decision will largely depend on market response and how quickly electric vehicles gain popularity among consumers.

The second model to arrive will be the new Lancia Gamma. This vehicle will also be an entirely Italian product, from the design phase to development to production. The Gamma will be one of the electric cars that Stellantis will produce at the Mirafiori plant in Italy, using the STLA Medium platform. It is expected to be a fastback of about 4.7 meters in length, with an innovative design that could challenge current automotive market categories. Destined to become Lancia’s flagship, the Gamma will include in its range a high-performance version called HF, with power exceeding 500 horsepower.

The third notable novelty will be the new Fiat Fastback. This model will position itself in the C-segment of the market, with a length of about 4.4 meters, similar dimensions to the new Fiat Multipla. However, the Fastback will stand out for its significantly more aerodynamic and sporty design, aesthetically approaching an SUV Coupe.