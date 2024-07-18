New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the brand’s SUV gets a makeover between electrification and performance

That time will come in a few months for a new chapter for the Stellantis Group, where the Stelvio fits perfectly into Alfa Romeo’s strategy of positioning itself as a premium brand on the global automotive scene.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: in 10 months the Biscione SUV unveils its future

As of now, we are about 10 months away from when the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will make its debut, an SUV that is sure to play a key role in the brand’s future. Its arrival is raising great anticipation among the brand’s many fans, all of whom are very curious to find out what kind of evolution this iconic model will have. And what will this highly anticipated future car we are all waiting for look like? Renderings distributed online, provide us with a taste of what we might expect. As a matter of fact, we can see here, pending its debut, its aggressive and aerodynamic lines, a decisive front end, and a racy rear end. So the future design of the new Stelvio could look sporty and performance-oriented.

The Alfa Romeo brand, as we know, has a great urgency to revitalize the brand at high levels, and in that aspect this new Stelvio may certainly be the key to its future. If this car meets with great success, it will certainly be a big step toward the goal of positioning itself as a premium brand globally for the Stellantis group. Only by making quality and performance available to the public is it possible to make a decisive breakthrough in what will be Alfa Romeo’s future in the coming years around the world.

The new Stelvio will be produced in Itlay at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, along with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and the likely future E-segment car. Moreover, this new Stelvio would be the first car in Europe to adopt the STLA Large platform, which was inaugurated with the Dodge Charger Daytona. This scalable, module-based platform will offer outstanding performance, top efficiency and an immersive drive.

As anticipated, the official debut is expected in about 10 months, with the unveiling possibly taking place ahead of time at the Geneva Motor Show 2025 or at a dedicated event. Either way, whatever news this big upcoming car will bring, the anticipation for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains hopeful for the brand’s fans and sports car enthusiasts.