New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio officially set for 2028 launch

It is now official: the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive in 2028. What once circulated as a rumor has now been confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, who explained in an interview with the Italian magazine Al Volante that the current generations of both models will remain in production until the end of 2027, with their successors debuting the following year. This timeline represents a significant delay, considering that Alfa Romeo originally planned to launch the new Stelvio in 2025 and the new Giulia in 2026.

At the same time, Ficili hinted that further details about the brand’s future will emerge with Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is expected to present by the end of the year. As a result, the previous roadmap no longer serves as a valid reference.

During the same interview, the Alfa Romeo CEO also addressed the brand’s most exclusive projects. Once production of all 33 units of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is complete, Alfa Romeo will unveil a second limited-series supercar developed under the Bottega Fuoriserie program.

Meanwhile, according to industry sources, the successor to the Alfa Romeo Tonale, based on the STLA Medium platform, will be built at Stellantis’ Melfi facility. Development of a new four-seat quadricycle in Kenitra also appears confirmed. By contrast, Alfa Romeo does not plan to introduce new models at Pomigliano d’Arco before at least 2029. The site recently ended production of the Dodge Hornet, the Tonale’s twin.

Looking ahead, Stellantis will roll out several new models in 2026, but Alfa Romeo fans will need to wait a little longer. Still, the year has opened on a positive note for enthusiasts with the announcement of the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa. Now, attention turns to Alfa Romeo’s next moves as the brand prepares for the arrival of its two flagship models.