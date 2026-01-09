Alfa Romeo introduces the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa

Alfa Romeo unveils the exclusive Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa in a world premiere, marking the first result of its partnership with Luna Rossa, a global benchmark in competitive sailing and a symbol of Italian sporting excellence and technological innovation. This project goes beyond simple sponsorship, representing a true meeting point between two Italian icons united by engineering expertise, advanced materials research, and a shared vision.

Built in Italy and then transformed through an artisanal process involving specialized Italian partners, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa perfectly embodies the Biscione’s philosophy. It delivers unique, technologically advanced creations deeply rooted in Italian craftsmanship and excellence.

Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa debuts as Alfa Romeo’s most extreme Giulia ever

Produced in just ten units, all of which are already sold, this new special series stands as the most extreme Giulia Quadrifoglio ever built. Dedicated technical modifications and an extensive carbon-fiber kit turn it into a masterpiece of aerodynamic efficiency. Compared with the production version, it can generate up to five times more downforce while maintaining remarkably low aerodynamic drag.

The secret behind its exceptional performance lies in a newly developed carbon-fiber aerodynamic package designed to maximize efficiency and stability without compromising top speed. Engineers refined the entire car with targeted interventions that preserve the original balance while delivering significantly higher downforce, evenly distributed. This achievement stems from obsessive attention to airflow management, with every detail engineered to reduce turbulence and exploit beneficial vortices.

At 300 km/h, the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa generates approximately 140 kg of downforce, roughly five times more than the standard production model. Under the hood sits the iconic 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, producing 520 horsepower, paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential that optimizes torque transfer and enhances stability, agility, and cornering speed.

At the front, lateral aerodynamic appendages increase front downforce by harnessing accelerated airflow across the bumper. Underbody profiles create a strong suction effect that enhances ground effect, while carbon-fiber side skirts seal airflow beneath the car to further improve overall efficiency.

The visual and technical centerpiece is the dramatic dual-profile rear wing, supported by two central pylons and inspired by the foils of the AC75 Luna Rossa. Alfa Romeo reinterprets this language by inverting the foil section, pressing the car onto the asphalt with extraordinary efficiency and achieving high downforce with a reduced surface area.

The exterior design draws inspiration from the AC75 yacht that competed in the America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024. The bodywork features a hand-applied iridescent paint that recreates the metallic sheen of steel, paired with a two-tone livery highlighted by a red side stripe and “Luna Rossa” lettering. The 19-inch wheels wear a custom red finish, while the roof, grille badge, and mirror caps showcase exposed carbon fiber.

Inside, the cabin features new Sparco seats with exclusive upholstery inspired by the crew’s flotation devices. The dashboard incorporates an ultra-thin film taken from an original Luna Rossa sail, bringing an authentic piece of the team’s history directly into the cockpit.