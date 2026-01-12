New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the first clear image could arrive sooner than expected

The upcoming Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia remain firmly in the spotlight for enthusiasts, but their arrival will require more patience than initially expected. Original plans that pointed to debuts between 2025 and 2026 have now been officially revised. This was confirmed by Santo Ficili, who explained that the current generations will remain in production until the end of 2027, a timeline that was also reiterated recently during institutional meetings in Brussels.

Alfa Romeo slows the clock on Stelvio and Giulia, eyes 2027 reveal

In recent days, a series of images circulating online had briefly reignited hopes of an early sighting of the new Stelvio, but they later proved not to be authentic. Shortly afterward, however, fresh rumors emerged from sources close to Stellantis, the same contacts that have accurately anticipated key developments in the past. According to this information, Alfa Romeo is working to shorten the development timeline of the next-generation models, while still facing challenges related to the integration of internal combustion powertrains.

The strategy appears to be focused on keeping interest high through a gradual communication approach, built around hints and carefully timed previews, ahead of a full unveiling expected sometime in 2027. Even so, series production does not seem imminent. The assembly lines at the Cassino plant, where the cars will be built on the STLA Large platform, are unlikely to become operational before 2028.

To further fuel anticipation, Alfa Romeo’s management is reportedly considering the release of a first genuine image of the new Stelvio. According to what has emerged so far, a real visual reveal could surface by the end of the year, although the exact format remains unclear. It could take the form of an official teaser, partially uncovered prototype shots, or even a fully official image released directly by Alfa Romeo.

No specific date has been set yet, but the most credible scenario places this initial reveal toward the end of 2026. This would align with the expectation that the official debut is unlikely to take place before mid-2027. As for the new Giulia, the situation is even less defined. In recent months, some had speculated about a surprise launch ahead of the Stelvio, but the lack of visible prototypes and concrete information makes this scenario difficult to support for now. For the time being, anticipation continues, accompanied by more questions than certainties about the future of Alfa Romeo’s two most eagerly awaited models.