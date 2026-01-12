Dodge quietly ends Hornet production

Production of the Dodge Hornet at Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy, officially came to an end in December 2025. The news comes from sources close to Stellantis and closes the chapter on the Italian-built Dodge SUV, a model often discussed for its close technical and visual ties to the Alfa Romeo Tonale. At this stage, it remains unclear whether production could relocate to the United States or if this marks a definitive end for the Hornet.

Stellantis stops Dodge Hornet production in Italy

In reality, Dodge Hornet output had already slowed in the preceding months, largely due to the impact of tariffs introduced during the Trump administration. Now, however, the decision has become official. The Pomigliano production line will focus exclusively on the Fiat Pandina and the Alfa Romeo Tonale. It is still uncertain whether new models will join the lineup in the short term or if the current setup will remain unchanged, especially since the Hornet never played a decisive role in the plant’s overall production volumes.

According to data released by Fim-Cisl, the factory built just 1,360 Dodge Hornet units in the first half of 2025, marking a 90 percent drop compared with the same period the previous year. This sharp decline helped make the end of production less disruptive than it might have been under different circumstances.

Attention now turns to the plant’s industrial future. One of the most persistent rumors points to a new Alfa Romeo model, expected to slot between the Junior and the Tonale in the brand’s lineup. If confirmed, such a move would represent a strategically important step, giving new momentum to the Pomigliano plant and strengthening its role within Stellantis’ broader industrial plan.