New Alfa Romeo Crosswagon: a design like this could win everyone over

Designer Alessandro Capriotti has shared on his Instagram profile a render of a possible future Alfa Romeo Crosswagon, a proposal that blends practicality with sportiness in a concept likely to win over many enthusiasts of the brand.

New Alfa Romeo Crosswagon: the render that sparks fans’ imagination

According to the digital creator, the idea was born from the desire to merge Alfa Romeo’s timeless DNA with a forward-looking vision. The aggressive, instantly recognizable front end conveys strength and character, while the sportback-style rear end gives the car a sleek and dynamic profile. The result is a raised station wagon, conceived as an alternative to traditional SUVs, capable of combining style, performance, and functionality.

The projected dimensions, 4.75 meters long, 1.95 meters wide, and 1.46 meters tall, place it in a balanced position between sportiness and versatility, hinting at a possible new direction for the Biscione. “A car that combines heritage, innovation, and pure driving passion,” is how the designer himself described it.

Of course, this is just a design exercise, but not an entirely unrealistic one: in the past, several rumors about Alfa Romeo’s future lineup have suggested the possibility of a similar model. The Italian brand is currently working on renewing its range, with upcoming launches including the new Stelvio, the next Giulia, a sporty E-segment SUV, as well as the successor to the Tonale and a brand-new model that could slot between the Junior and the Tonale.

In this context, a modern Crosswagon could indeed find its place, offering an original solution to further expand Alfa Romeo’s lineup.