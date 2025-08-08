Alfa Romeo E-Jet: a bold new chapter for the brand, made in the USA

Among the most anticipated additions to the Alfa Romeo lineup is the E-Jet, the code name for a model that could represent an epochal turning point for the Biscione brand. Its debut is scheduled between 2028 and 2029, provided it’s confirmed in the new industrial plan that Antonio Filosa will present in early 2026. However, surprises or accelerated timelines cannot be ruled out.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet: the future of the brand lies here

With the arrival of this vehicle, nothing will be the same for Alfa Romeo. The E-Jet is set to become the symbol of the brand’s new global direction: a car that, according to former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, will give rise to an entirely new segment, difficult to classify by current market standards.

The design will be completely unprecedented and characterized by a unique mix of elements including sedan lines, sports coupe proportions, and premium E-segment SUV volumes. With a length approaching 5 meters, the Alfa Romeo E-Jet will stand out for its imposing yet dynamic appearance, capable of combining elegance and sportiness while remaining true to the brand’s soul.

This model will also be the most luxurious and technologically advanced in the entire lineup. Designed to position itself at the pinnacle of Alfa Romeo’s offering, it will bring refined solutions, premium materials, and cutting-edge equipment, marking an unprecedented quality leap.

But the revolutionary scope of the E-Jet won’t be limited to the product itself: it will also be the first Biscione model to be built in the United States. According to current rumors, production should take place at Stellantis’s Jefferson North plant in Detroit, the same facility where the Jeep Grand Cherokee is manufactured. Not coincidentally, the new Alfa Romeo SUV will share the platform, engine lineup, and much of the technology with the latter.

What will differentiate it will naturally be the design, character, and driving dynamics, with suspension setup, suspension systems, and steering that will be tuned to offer the typically Alfa experience, centered on driving pleasure and sportiness.

The E-Jet will also represent a crucial gateway to the North American market, historically challenging for Alfa Romeo. With its dimensions, positioning, and local production, it will have all the credentials to establish itself in the United States as well and strengthen the brand’s global presence.