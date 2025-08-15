New Alfa Romeo Tonale: name change becomes more likely

Alfa Romeo’s next major debut could arrive between late 2026 and early 2027, when production is expected to begin at Stellantis’ Melfi plant for a new C-segment SUV built on the STLA Medium platform. Many believe this could be a new generation of the Tonale, but the timeline and certain reports suggest otherwise, instead, it may be a distinct successor with its own identity.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale (or its successor) expected between late 2026 and early 2027

The schedule has raised more than a few questions. The current Alfa Romeo Tonale only launched in 2022 and is about to receive a mid-cycle facelift designed to keep it competitive for several more years. It therefore seems unlikely it would be replaced so soon. The more plausible scenario is that the new SUV will coexist with the current Tonale for some time, differentiating itself through technical layout and powertrains.

Built on the STLA Medium, the new model is expected to offer a broader range of electric and hybrid variants, including high-performance Quadrifoglio versions. The current Tonale, by contrast, will continue offering combustion and mild-hybrid engines, complementing the lineup. This approach would allow Alfa Romeo to cover two distinct areas of the same segment, appealing both to customers seeking a sportier, more advanced SUV and to those preferring more traditional solutions.

The name, then, will not be Tonale. According to the latest rumors, one possibility is the return of the Brera nameplate, a move aimed at evoking a beloved, historic model while reinterpreting it as a coupe-style SUV. The rear silhouette of the new vehicle is said to echo that of the original Brera, a nod likely to enhance the project’s emotional appeal. Speculation over the Brera name has been circulating for some time, and if confirmed, it would be a high-impact decision in line with Alfa Romeo’s strategy of drawing on its heritage and sporting DNA.

Styling details remain scarce, but early indications suggest a bold, athletic design with a low stance and dynamic proportions. The new SUV is expected to fully embody Alfa Romeo’s design language, featuring fluid lines, distinctive detailing, and an unmistakable presence that will set it apart from German premium rivals.

Until official confirmation arrives, the possibility remains that this model will usher in a new chapter for Alfa Romeo, continuing the Tonale’s success while introducing a more technologically advanced, electrified alternative. The final answer may come with the new industrial plan currently being prepared by Antonio Filosa, Stellantis’ new CEO.