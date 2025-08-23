New Alfa Romeo Stelvio aims to challenge German rivals for buyers

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents a key pillar for the Italian brand’s future growth. Stellantis aims to position Alfa Romeo as a true global premium marque, an objective not yet fully achieved, particularly due to underwhelming results in North America.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a crucial model that cannot afford mistakes

For Alfa Romeo, the next-generation Stelvio will be one of the vehicles expected to deliver the highest global sales volumes in the coming years. That’s why every detail must be executed to perfection. It comes as no surprise, then, that even though prototypes were already ready, the automaker chose to delay the official debut to incorporate additional refinements deemed essential for the model’s commercial success.

The changes go beyond the integration of combustion engines, without which the SUV would have struggled in the market. They also include a series of styling and technical adjustments designed to make the vehicle more competitive. Some visual differences compared to the renders already circulating are therefore expected, partly linked to the addition of these new mechanical solutions.

The real revolution, however, will lie beneath the sheet metal. Compared to the initial plans, the Stelvio will now adopt several internal combustion options, likely including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Rumors also point to possible new entries such as four-cylinder engines sourced from the American market and even the Nettuno V6 for the Quadrifoglio version. For now, these remain unconfirmed reports, but the full lineup will soon become clear.

In any case, the goal is to make the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio a model capable of competing head-to-head with German premium SUVs, while strengthening the brand’s role on the global stage.