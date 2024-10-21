Mopar, the preview of the concept based on the Ram 2500 ahead of SEMA

Stellantis is ready to make its grand return to SEMA 2024. Mopar has already teased one of the new concepts that will be presented at one of the most closely watched events in the United States. Based on the renewed 2025 Ram 2500, the new concept remains shrouded in mystery, but the first images reveal a robust and powerful vehicle, designed to tackle tough work sessions and extreme off-road routes. The SEMA Show, which will be held from November 5 to 8, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will therefore see the public debut of this new Mopar creation.

Ram, the new concept to be presented at SEMA 2024 will be based on the Ram 2500

The Mopar teaser, titled “Workhorse and Warrior,” shows us the pickup in an attractive Mojave Sand shade, a color previously used in 2018 on the Ram 2500 Power Wagon and recently reintroduced on the special edition Ram 1500 Rebel X 2025, designed to celebrate the ten years of the famous Rebel trim dedicated to off-roading.

The Rebel X, not coincidentally rich in high-performance elements, seems to be a clear source of inspiration for the new Ram 2500 concept. Among the clues suggesting the vehicle’s off-road capabilities is a winch mounted on the front bumper, an accessory already available on Ram 2500 Rebel and Power Wagon models, both oriented towards off-road performance.

In the teaser, orange tow hooks and a topographic map decal on the hood are also noticeable, as if to emphasize the pickup’s adventurous and multifunctional character. Mopar, in its brief description, also highlights the vehicle’s versatility, emphasizing its aptitude for overcoming obstacles both on construction sites and on trails.

This concept is expected to be equipped with a wide range of Mopar-branded accessories, designed to inevitably enhance its off-road capabilities. From components designed for the most demanding off-road use to accessories that improve overall performance, Mopar promises to create a build that is not only visually impressive but also extremely functional. Enthusiasts of Ram Heavy Duty pickups and trails far from the city are eagerly awaiting the official presentation. Given Mopar’s track record in creating bold and versatile vehicles, the 2025 Ram 2500 concept promises to be a perfect mix of work power and rock-solid off-road fun.

With the farewell of the powerful HEMI V8 engine, currently available in only one country in the world, Ram will need to renew its range to regain market share lost in the last year. Sales of the American brand of Stellantis have indeed recorded a sharp decline in 2024, while the automotive group’s sales fell by 20% in the third quarter of the year.