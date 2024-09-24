2025 Ram Heavy Duty reveals muscular grille and split headlights in first official photos

Testing of the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty range is now in its final stages, and soon prototypes without camouflage will be visible on the roads. In recent hours, Stellantis decided to offer a preview of the new models, avoiding this happening through unofficial photos. This approach allows Ram to present the pickup by showing the improvements and new features of the model before spy images from road tests emerge.

First uncovered images of the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty range released

The first images of the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty range show several aesthetic updates, particularly for the 2500 and 3500 models. The new front features a redesigned grille flanked by split lighting units, giving the vehicles a more modern and aggressive look. Among the new features is a ram air hood that should improve airflow for the engine. The side mirrors and taillights have also been updated with a more refined design. In addition to these changes, it appears that the third brake light has been redesigned, perhaps to include new cameras or advanced sensors, suggesting enhancements in driver assistance systems.

CEO Chris Feuell previously revealed that the pickup will incorporate the latest technology from the renewed Ram 1500. This suggests that the model could have an improved 12-inch infotainment system and a 14.5-inch display. The pickups might also be offered with a dual wireless smartphone charger and a 10.25-inch display for the front passenger. Additionally, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Tungsten trim or the addition of Hands-Free driving assistance.

Furthermore, Feuell previously confirmed for the 2024 Ram Heavy Duty range an “improved powertrain, thanks to our friends at Cummins”. The current model boasts a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six engine that produces 375 HP and 1,151 Nm of torque, along with a higher-power version offering 426 HP and 1,456 Nm of torque.

Rumors also suggest that the diesel range could be simplified to include a single powertrain paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. While this remains to be seen, it’s quite clear that the Cummins powertrain is set to steal the show in this upcoming range.