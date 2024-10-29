Mopar show Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept for 2024 SEMA

The 1967 Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept offers a peek into the future of possible battery-electric vehicle (BEV) conversion kit applications by showing a potential future Mopar e-Crate propulsion system for enthusiasts to build or convert classic and current cars and trucks into BEVs.

1967 Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept

At first glance, the striking Frostbite Blue exterior paint and lowered stance begin to show what makes this zero-emission muscle car concept so special. The Mopar design team widened the rear-wheel openings for an aggressive and modern look. Like any proper restomod, the custom-shaved, body-color bumpers are tucked in and trimmed to the fenders. To keep the sneaky modern appearance, the exterior trim (grille, window trim, dual-side mirrors and tail panel) is painted Satin Black.

The GTX Electromod Concept has a one-off, custom carbon-fiber hood with dual functional air extractors, accented with dual Satin Black stripes, tipping its hat to the original Plymouth GTX. Noticeable exterior enhancements include a carbon-fiber front splitter and custom low-profile rear spoiler. No classic Mopar restomod would be complete without paying homage to the flip-top fuel caps of the 1960s-70s, which has been updated to function as a charge-port door.

BTG Vintage Bronze and Pirelli P-ZERO

The GTX Electromod Concept rides on a lowered three-link suspension with 18-by-9-inch BTG Vintage Bronze forged magnesium wheels and Pirelli P-ZERO (PZ4) tires. Stopping power comes from Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners.

The carbon-fiber hood covers a scalable 400-volt, 250-kilowatt electric drive module (EDM) that attaches to the frame with custom-designed isolated motor mounts. All mounts are designed with ease of manufacturing in mind, with each brace or bracket designed to be water-jet cut from 6061 aluminum alloy.

Mopar Blue EDM

Atop the Mopar Blue EDM sits the integrated dual-charging module (IDCM), carrying a custom styled cover to honor the Hellcat supercharger from the world’s quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle cars. This EDM mounting kit application has the potential to work between both E- and B- body vehicles.

Surrounding the e-Crate kit concept is a custom designed set of carbon-fiber fender aprons, firewall and radiator plenum closeout. Unique access panels allow for easy reach to the auxiliary battery and coolant pumps for service. In front of the Power Distribution block is a pair of aluminum coolant overflow reservoirs. Other ancillary components are corporate service parts, including power steering pump, vacuum pump and coolant pump. Output is approximately 335 horsepower and torque to the rear wheels runs through a 3:1 gear reducer. Driving range is an estimated 250 miles.

Four Battery packs lithium-ion battery cells

Four battery packs carry a total of 384 lithium-ion battery cells. Three packs are enclosed in a custom-built, cartridge-style aluminum frame securely mounted in the trunk designed for easy removal during service or replacement. The battery cartridge features unique closeouts to emphasize the tailored look that restomod owners would expect. The fourth battery pack is mounted below a set of low-profile radiators under the hood and behind the grille for better weight distribution and to improve engine bay appearance. The entire battery system is rated at 73 kilowatt-hours, with each battery weighing approximately 230 pounds.

The reworked interior of the Plymouth GTX Electromod

A unique driver interface system features custom gauges, including a 160-mph analog speedometer, battery-charge level, instantaneous drive-motor current, and battery- and motor-coolant temperatures, all housed in a custom-designed cluster bezel.

Gone is the original three-spoke round steering wheel in favor of a more modern leather-wrapped, flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel finished in Vintage Bronze surrounded by IndiGo Blue leather and bright orange accent stitching. The horn pad features a floating-bronze Omega M that pays tribute to the original floating Plymouth steering hub.

Blue interior door panels include Vintage Bronze accents and manual window cranks to preserve the classic look and feel. Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers add bold contrast and provide superior grip for the driver.

Original seats replaced with modified seats from the Jeep Wrangler

The original low-back seats have been replaced with more supportive front seats modified from the Jeep Wrangler. Ideal for two-door classic car fitment, the seats quickly fold forward for easy access to the rear. Both front and rear seats are covered in IndiGo Blue premium leather with Gunmetal suede inner bolsters, finished with Vintage Bronze and bright orange accent stitching that matches the high voltage wiring under the hood. Eliminating the rear center seating position creates a custom 2 + 2 layout. Unlike the original Plymouth GTX, the Mopar design team installed IndiGo Blue 3-point front seat belts, and matching IndiGo Blue lap belts for the rear passengers.

The newly designed center console adds creature comforts. Drive control goes through a skillfully integrated rotary shift knob from the Dodge Durango. One certainly can’t go to Cars and Coffee Shows without having a proper cupholder, so a production cupholder from the Jeep Grand Cherokee sits in a unique design that anyone could appreciate. Unlike the original Plymouth GTX, a large functional center arm rest provides comfort while cruising and sits in front of the repurposed diecast console end cap that is finished in Vintage Bronze and Satin Black.