Exclusive auction, Tribute to the Mythical 1970 Plymouth Superbird

A famous tribute of the legendary 1970 Plymouth Superbird car is preparing to be put up for auction. The car was born from the transformation of a Plymouth Satellite, and this reproduction certainly represents the true essence of the very aerodynamic and muscular design. These are the features that made these Superbird cars famous, with the classic elongated front end and large rear wing.

Equipment and interior of the Plymouth at auction

Under the hood of this historic car, we find a very different engine from the one that characterized the original classic Superbirds. In fact, instead of the powerful 7.0-liter HEMI or 7.2-liter 440 Magnum V8 engine, this replica was equipped with a more modest 5.2-liter V8. Even though it is significantly less powerful equipment, the 318 cubic-inch still offers a very pleasant driving experience and an entirely unmistakable roar typical of American V8 engines.

The interior part of the car definitely recalls the characteristic style of the time when these cars were born, although by analyzing it we can see some substantial differences from the original ones. For example, the dashboard and center console are simpler and more typical of the Satellite. The steering wheel, too, is not quite what characterizes the ride of the original Superbird.

These are changed which do not spoil the beautiful styling of the car, but they make it stand out clearly from the original Superbirds, which were then intended for NASCAR tracks. The latter, for those unfamiliar, are the tracks on which the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing competitions are held. These races are characterized by being generally run on oval-shaped circuits, but in recent years, circuits with asphalt or mixed with both straight and curved sections and different types of inclines have been included. Another feature of these races, is the type of asphalt on which they are raced, which obliges drivers to change tires by fitting those best suited to the type of ground.

Exterior livery and great bargains for fans

The Lime Light livery, a color available for the 1970 Superbird, helped make the car much more authentic than it already was. Despite this, there are some inconsistencies that make it clear that this is indeed a tribute and not an exact replica. These differences, are for example the design of the rear window and the fender plate, which reveals a paint job done earlier using an In-Violet color.

Original Plymouth Superbirds ,nowadays, are characterized by their particularly high price in the collector car market. Precisely for this reason, the tribute we are facing could certainly be a great opportunity for muscle car enthusiasts who strongly desire to be part of the world of American cars and their vintage charm. All this, without necessarily having to spend exorbitant sums of money to buy one, as, on the contrary, would be the case by purchasing an original.

The tribute we have been talking about is expected to go to auction the first weekend of the coming month of November. Although it is not a real Superbird as we have said, it will surely be able to attract the attention of many enthusiasts in the field.