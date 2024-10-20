Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs Ram TRX: who wins the drag race?

Drag race challenges often involve comparing vehicles of different types, combustion engines against electric ones, and muscle cars with pure power. However, we have rarely seen two cars from two of the Stellantis group brands compete against each other. Someone thought it would be a good idea to pit the powerful Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat against the single-cab Ram TRX. On one side, there’s a 950-horsepower Durango, on the other, a 900-hp TRX. Which one will win between the two?

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs Ram TRX: a challenge of unprecedented power

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat arrived on the market in 2021 with 710 hp as standard and a top speed of 180 mph with all-wheel drive. The specimen featured in this video is a 2023 model and has a 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine with 950 horsepower. Both Durango and TRX have eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Specifically, the Ram TRX is a 2021 model that also has a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine, which runs on E85, and delivers a whopping 900 horsepower to the tires. The rear seats of this model have been cut out, as well as the cab, effectively making it shorter than the original model. The upside is its weight, now only 5,000 pounds (just under 2.3 tons), compared to the Durango.

In the video, which you can find at the bottom of this article, there were three challenges, but we don’t want to spoil it for you and we suggest you watch the video to find out how it ended. However, you might be surprised by the result.

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about the new generation of Durango, which might be produced not in Detroit anymore, but in Canada. This issue has angered the UAW union, which is now threatening strikes. Finally, according to the latest rumors, the new generation will have both combustion engine versions and electric versions that will carry the name Stealth.