Mopar, Ram Sport Truck Concepts for 2024 SEMA

For the 2024 SEMA Show, Nov. 5 – Nov. 8 in Las Vegas Mopar Energized with Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept and Moparized Ram 1500 RHO

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept builds upon the most capable production off-road pickup with an array of available Mopar and custom accessories. The result: a rugged HEMI-powered full-size truck that performs flawlessly as a daily workhorse or weekend warrior.

The bold Satin Stealth Sand exterior stands out with a contrasting Matte Deep Black box with 3-D topographical map pattern, accented by bright Header Orange accents including tow hooks front and rear and much more.

The aggressive stance is achieved with 20-by-10-inch black and Anthracite Grey Rhino Alpha wheels rolling with 35-inch Goodyear tires riding on a stock suspension.

A Mopar sport performance hood covers the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 powerplant and adds to the muscular exterior look. Blacked out trailer-tow mirrors provide a full view for every towing task while up front an integrated factory Warn winch is perfect for any job at the worksite or on the trails.

Above the cabin, an aluminum platform securely holds extra gear with custom designed mounting brackets and unique Header Orange four-corner utility brackets. At the front of the roof rack, three 12-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights provide exceptional accessory lighting.

Fitted above the truck bed, an active cargo-rack storage system from Leitner Designs carries up to eight durable GearPODS that are integrated along the top of the bed sides. The versatile system adds valuable storage without sacrificing truck bed floor space. Also helping to manage cargo is a drop-in Bed Slide system, making loading and unloading gear an effortless task.

The ever-popular Mopar spray-in bedliner coats the floor, protecting it from common wear and tear. Access to the bed is easily achieved with the Mopar bed step, which lowers with a gentle push, retracts to a stored, out-of-the way position. Access to the interior of the truck is provided by a set of Mopar tube steps.

The 2500 interior includes custom-designed seats featuring a combination of brown and black premium Katzkin leather, trimmed with Raven and Mango suede accented by contrasting Copperhead Orange stitching. For the first time, Omega M Mopar logos are debossed on the front seat backs.

The interior trim is accented with contrasting Header Orange paint that provides a custom look and feel that picks up on the exterior color break up. Door panels feature custom trimmed Katzkin premium “Dark Oak” bolsters and are accented with Header Orange speaker trim rings.

The Ram 2500 production interior price class features a 12-inch touchscreen and buddy bench seat layout. Inspired by Mopar customers, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept features a newly developed instrument panel accessory rail that can hold various mobile devices securely in place, whether recording trails or providing another place to hold a phone. The rear seats have the Mopar under-seat storage system.

Floors are protected with Mopar all-weather mats to help contain the spoils that any weekend warrior might pick up from their adventures and Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers add a bold look to the driver’s footwell.

The Moparized Ram 1500 RHO

Debuting high-impact exterior graphic themes has become an annual practice for Mopar designers at SEMA, so this year the same creative inspiration continues with the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO.

The latest edition to the Ram Sport truck lineup is a perfect canvas for the custom bold Mopar Blue bodyside graphics that provide a striking contrast from the satin metallic Diamond Black exterior underneath.

Massive 37-inch tires help set an aggressive stance below the hourglass body design with the widest fender flares in the current production Ram 1500 lineup.

Mopar exterior accessories include a fully integrated, bed-mounted spare-tire carrier, RamBar accessory bar with a pair of 12-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, stamped side steps. The truck-bed surface is protected by a black, Mopar spray-in textured bedliner.

Inside, custom black Nappa leather-wrapped front and rear seats by Alea feature Mopar Blue accents and suede inner bolsters. An instrument panel accessory rail holds various mobile devices securely in place.

An all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O SST engine under the hood of the Moparized 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the most powerful six cylinder in the segment with 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new powertrain is 150 lbs. lighter than the previous performance model and features a more balanced weight distribution for enhanced agility and faster reflexes. A true dual Mopar exhaust system provides an aggressive sounding note and features 5-inch dual wall tips with Omega M logos.