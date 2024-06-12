Melfi: a stop week to prepare some new challenges

As of Monday, June 10, a week-long production stop began at the Stellantis plant in Melfi. The shutdown, already announced last week, had been in the air for some time, especially after the visit of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to the Lucania plant.

Reasons for the stop in Melfi: adaptations for the electric DS8 and space issues

At the core of the shutdown are primarily two reasons. The first surely concerns technical and organizational adjustments aimed at adapting the production lines to the production of the new electric DS8, the first of the new models expected in Melfi according to Stellantis’ product plan. In fact, the arrival of the DS8, expected on the market in early 2025, requires an adjustment of the production line that will house its development and production. The other reason is the problem of space to work with. Production of the DS8 in Melfi has raised some issues related to the new model’s larger footprint than the Fiat 500X, Jeep Compass and Renegade already produced at the plant.

This has created difficulties in line management, especially in maneuvering and corners. Therefore, this week’s shutdown will also serve to solve these problems and ensure the right procedures for maintaining traditional production levels. In addition to the two reasons mentioned above, the production stop is also due to the availability of only one production line in Melfi, as opposed to the original two. The second line was dismantled in 2021, immediately after the merger between FCA and PSA that created Stellantis. Although a single week should not be enough time to complete all the planned work, there is speculation that the stop could last up to 10 days.

Stopping week represents an important step for Stellantis on its electrification journey, with Melfi preparing to become a key production center for the group’s electric models. Production of the electric DS8 is just the beginning: other electric models are expected in Melfi in the coming years. The production halt will obviously impact workers at the Melfi plant, who will be laid off for the duration of the shutdown. So the company has guaranteed that all necessary supports will be put in place for the workers during this time. This shutdown in Melfi will also affect production, with a delay in the production of the electric DS8 and other models produced at the Melfi plant. However, the company has assured that it is working to make up for lost time and that there should be no significant supply problems for customers.

Generally considered, the manufacturing shutdown at the Stellantis plant in Melfi represents an indication of the changes taking place in the automotive industry, which is increasingly moving toward electrification. Melfi is being called upon to play a key role in this process, and this week’s stop is a necessary step in preparing the plant for the challenges of the future.