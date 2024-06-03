Fiat 500X: discounts of over $10,000 in the U.S. due to too many unsold units

The Fiat 500X was discontinued in the United States in 2023 due to poor sales. Currently, the only car marketed by Fiat in the United States is the Fiat 500e. Despite this, the brand’s dealerships in the country are still full of units of the Fiat’s crossover. As a result, to get rid of them as quickly as possible, many of them are offering very high discounts. Among these, some are offering the car at a discounted price of over $10,000 compared to the list price.

Too many unsold Fiat 500X in the U.S.: discounts of over $10,000 to clear inventories

Fiat sold 113 units of 500X in the first quarter of 2024, at a rate of about 38 per month. This means that the inventory should be sufficient to cover sales until 2025. The most striking case is that of the Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership of Napleton Mid Rivers in Missouri, which is offering the model at a significant discount compared to the recommended price. The discounted price of $22,777 is over $10,000 lower than the list price of $32,930. This could therefore be an excellent opportunity for those interested in purchasing this model. Many other retailers are also offering discounts on this car with the aim of selling them as quickly as possible.

We recall that in Europe, the career of the Fiat 500X is destined to end in just over a year. The car is expected to be produced until next year, then make way for new vehicles. The car is built at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, which is preparing in the coming years for the production of 5 new models based on the STLA Medium platform, including the new Lancia Gamma, two cars from DS Automobiles, and two from Jeep, including a new hybrid version of the Jeep Compass.