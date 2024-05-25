MCX Pergusa: extreme evolution of the Maserati MC20 by Mansory 

German tuner Mansory unveils the MCX Pergusa, a limited edition of only 5 examples. Aggressive carbon fiber design, knockout performance and customizable luxurious interior make it a unique car for collectors and enthusiasts. It is a masterpiece of automotive engineering born from the masterful reimagining of the Maserati MC20. Discover the unique features of this exceptional supercar.

Mansory MCX Pergusa: the exclusive sports and performance supercar

The Maserati MC20 pushes beyond the boundaries of imagination with the Mansory MCX Pergusa, a strictly limited edition that aims to represent the essence of exclusivity and pure performance. Aggressive lines sculpted in carbon fiber, a roaring, super-fast engine. All of this is accompanied by bespoke interiors make it a dream object for even the most discerning collectors.

Mansory, a famous German tuner, has worked before to embellish legendary Ferrari models with its customizations. Now, however, with the MCX Pergusa, he tries his hand at another prestigious brand, namely Maserati. The result is an automotive masterpiece that represents in every detail and feature the ultimate in exclusivity and performance.

The renowned Bavarian tuner has unveiled a limited production run of the car to just five examples. This makes the Mansory MCX Pergusa an even more sought-after and valuable collector’s item. Moreover, these limited editions of the car, at the time of the final customer’s choice will be fully customizable, in every detail.

A collector or a great enthusiast looking for a unique and special car can now find the Mansory MCX Pergusa, a jewel that is set to not disappoint in any respect. A limited edition, super car performance and unmistakable design make it a work of art on four wheels. Some of its best features are definitely the carbon fiber in profusion. In fact, the bodywork boasts a never-before-seen carbon fiber suit, which enhances the car’s aggressiveness and lightness with extreme insight. A styling that will steal every look; the car features new lightweight forged wheels in black and a fully customizable leather and carbon interior.

Maserati Mansory MCX Pergusa is poised to shock the supercar scene with its incredible features in the performance arena. Born from a masterful reimagining of the Maserati MC20, this car aims to represent the pinnacle of automotive engineering.

Mansory MCX Pergusa: a 750-hp beating heart

Under the hood of the Mansory MCX Pergusa beats a mighty 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Such an assembly is capable of unleashing a very high output of 750 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. This is quite a substantial increase when we compare it to the 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of the standard MC20. An incredible amount of improvement work achieved through several optimizations to the powertrain, including new engine electronics and a high-performance exhaust system.

These modifications result in enviable performance from numerous supercars. In fact, the Mansory MCX Pergusa is capable of performing 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 335 mph. This performance is accompanied by a dual-clutch, 8-speed transmission. In addition, the car is equipped with all-wheel drive, next-generation chassis components, and a set of “FV.5C” center single-nut wheels covered with high-performance tires.

Regarding the rims wheels of this car, we know that they have been forged in one piece, with dimensions of 9.5×21 and 12×22. Accompanied always by 255/30 ZR21 tires in the front and 335/25 ZR22 tires in the rear, capable of ensuring the best stability at high speeds, also in terms of lateral dynamics. To finish the framework, we find the brake calipers that can be customized by the customer in its coloring, supplied with the Mansory logo, also in the color you prefer. A real fireball on four wheels, ready to give indescribable emotions to those who will have the courage and luck to sit behind its wheel.

As for the interior, the Mansory MCX Pergusa envelops the people inside in an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. New sporty leather and Alcantara seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and refined door panels create an elegant and customizable ambience where every detail has been given the utmost attention. Even the footwell and the floor mats that cover it have been recreated in colors that match the rest of the vehicle’s interior.

The Mansory MCX Pergusa is more than just a supercar. It is a mix of emotions that combine the thrill of high performance with the pleasure of driving a unique and sought-after car. An experience reserved for the lucky few who wish to stand out from the crowd and plow the roads with style and power.