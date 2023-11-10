Maserati MC20 Notte Edition: the new special version of the supercar makes its debut

Maserati has unveiled the extraordinary Maserati MC20 Notte Edition in a special version. It’s an expression of pure adrenaline and prestige, representing the quintessence of design and innovation according to the Stellantis brand. Limited to only 50 units worldwide, the MC20 Notte Edition captures the essence of luxury sports with a deep-rooted motorsport soul.

This gem, conceived through the Maserati Fuoriserie program, stands out with its Nero Essenza color, paying homage to the enigmatic charm of the night. The aesthetic imprint is strongly influenced by Andrea Bertolini, a prominent Trident driver and GT1 racing icon.

Maserati MC20 Notte Edition: only 50 units of pure exclusivity

Their vision transforms every detail into pure magic: from the Maserati logo to the Trident symbols, everything is embellished with matte white gold accents that majestically stand out on the matte black body. The connection to the asphalt is entrusted to 20″ matte black wheels, enriched with white gold details that bestow a sense of prestige. The brakes, also in black, solidify an image of discreet yet unmistakable strength.

The interior of the Maserati MC20 Notte Edition is a true masterpiece of comfort and style, with sports seats in Alcantara featuring yellow stitching and a sporty steering wheel adorned with carbon fiber inserts. The Trident logo is prominently featured on the headrests, while a metal plate between the seats proudly announces the exclusivity of the edition.

Klaus Busse, Maserati’s head of design, highlighted Trident’s dedication to creating truly personalized masterpieces. The new MC20 Notte Edition is a concrete testament to this philosophy, combining performance excellence with a design that celebrates a passion for racing and the mystery of darkness.

On the occasion of this special launch, global icon and MC20 enthusiast David Beckham, along with Bertolini, have brought to life a captivating video that transforms Beckham’s gleaming MC20 into a fierce racing car, a symbol of power and agility in the heart of the night, among city streets and race tracks.