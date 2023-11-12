Mansory makes the Maserati MC20 Cielo even more aggressive with its tuning kit

Maserati has recently revamped its lineup with a new interpretation of performance and style: Maserati MC20 Cielo. We’re talking about the open-top variant of the flagship sports car that stands out not only for its pure power but also for the stylistic innovation introduced by Mansory.

The German tuner combined technical sophistication with even more pronounced aesthetics, unveiling a customization kit that enhances the sporty nature and elegance of the MC20 Cielo.

Maserati MC20 Cielo: the convertible becomes more powerful and aggressive thanks to Mansory

With an upgraded 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, the Mansory-tuned supercar now boasts a maximum power of 720 horsepower and a maximum torque of 850 Nm, a significant increase compared to the already impressive 630 horsepower and 730 Nm offered by the standard model. This enhancement gives the vehicle the performance of a true supercar, capable of reaching a top speed of 330 km/h and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

However, it’s not just about power; design plays a crucial role. The aesthetic modifications made by the German tuner include additional components in carbon fiber that can be further customized with a full carbon front hood upon request. For the coupe version, a new hood, also entirely made of carbon fiber, is designed to maximize the flow of fresh air to the powertrain, essential for maintaining optimal performance of the twin-turbo V6.

The finishing touch on this Maserati MC20 Cielo is provided by the new Mansory FV.5 wheels. These forged, ultralight, one-piece wheels, in sizes 9.5 x 21” and 12 x 22”, are paired with high-performance tires sized 255/30 R21 at the front and 335/25 R22 at the rear, ensuring an effective transfer of the improved power to the road. The vehicle’s lateral dynamics are optimized through this upgrade, guaranteeing a superb driving experience.

Mansory has elevated the MC20 Cielo to new heights of sportiness and luxury. The tuner’s work confirms Maserati’s dedication to uncompromising performance and attention to detail, reflected in every additional component and stylistic choice made. Those who choose this supercar with Mansory’s soft kit opt not only for a top-performing car but for a four-wheeled work of art embodying the innovative spirit and passion for excellence that has always characterized the brand.