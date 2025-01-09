Maserati’s decline, the year 2024 was really critical

After an existence of more than 100 years, Maserati faces one of the deepest crises in its history. The year 2024 was supposed to mark a new chapter, but instead it has turned out to be a nightmare. Production has plummeted, plants are at risk, and the future is still uncertain

Maserati, a rather critical 2024

The Trident brand is a symbol of sportiness and elegance in the automotive world, yet we know what it is facing, a rather critical period. In fact, in the year just past, 2024, the Italian brand of Stellantis Maserati experienced it a marked by a deep crisis. A 12-month-long agony that has left deep wounds in the more than 100-year history of this Italian manufacturer.

The numbers, mercilessly, do not lie. A recent report by Italian trade unions FIM-CISL confirmed what was already suspected: 2024 was one of the darkest years for Maserati. Production, sales and turnover figures showed an unprecedented slump, with heavy repercussions for the entire industry and employment.

First signs of crisis since 2023 with a point of no return

Tracing precisely the beginning of this long agony is not easy, but some key events may have marked a decisive turning point. Among them, surely the putting up for sale of the former Bertone plant in Grugliasco at the end of 2023 represents a point of no return. This decision, made against a backdrop of already evident economic difficulties, highlighted the fragility of the brand and anticipated the challenges that would come in the following months.

Sales figures confirmed Maserati’s difficulties. The 49 percent drop recorded in December 2023 compared to the same month the previous year was a wake-up call that heralded an even more complex 2024. The current numbers, unfortunately, far exceed those initial estimates, highlighting the worsening situation.

The drop in production in the year 2024

Suffice it to say that nearly 18,000 fewer Maseratis were produced in 2024 than in the previous year. A 64 percent drop is an alarming figure, showing that Trident is going through a deep crisis.

The situation is even more critical if we look at individual plants. At Mirafiori, a historic factory in Turin, production has plummeted by more than 74 percent. Where once dozens of Levante SUVs rolled off the assembly lines every day, now a few GranTurismos and GranCabrios are barely being produced. It is as if a symphony orchestra had been reduced to a chamber quartet.

As I mentioned earlier, the closure of the Grugliasco plant, where the Quattroporte and Ghibli were produced, has further aggravated the situation. An entire factory, with its workers and its history, has been forced to stop. In Modena, where the sporty MC20 was born, less than 22 cars a month are now being produced, a tenth of what it was the year before. It is as if a symphony orchestra had been reduced to a chamber quartet.

Even in Cassino, where the Grecale SUV is produced, the situation is no better. Production has halved from the previous year. In total, Maserati produced nearly 18,000 fewer cars in 2024 than in 2023, a 64 percent drop.

The future of Trident is uncertain. There is still no clear plan to revive the brand. The company seems to be navigating by sight, without a clearly defined course. There is talk of new models, but so far these are just rumors. The only certainty is that production will be concentrated in Modena, but we do not yet know which models will be produced.