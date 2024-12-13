Stellantis extends Mirafiori factory closure to January 20th

Another piece of bad news for Stellantis employees and, once again, for those at the Mirafiori plant in Italy, where the Fiat 500e and some Maserati models are produced. The factory was supposed to reopen after Epiphany 2025, following a shutdown that has been ongoing for months. However, the automotive group will remain closed until January 20th, thus two weeks longer than planned.

Stellantis extends the closure of the Mirafiori plant due to low demand for Fiat 500e

According to Reuters, Gianni Mannori, a union representative from FIOM-Cgil, has confirmed the news. Currently, there are no official communications from Stellantis, which has decided not to comment on these speculations. “Next week we will make announcements regarding the activities planned for January,” they simply stated in a note.

The main reason for this additional shutdown would be linked to the low demand for the Fiat 500e, which has also flopped in the United States, where it has been available since April 2024. So far in this market, it has sold just under 450 units. These numbers obviously don’t allow for constant production.

The “continued uncertainty in sales” of these vehicles, produced at the Mirafiori plant, is forcing Stellantis to postpone the reopening of the facility. Despite this, the automotive group has assured that it has no intention of laying off workers or closing plants in Italy, using a more “cautious” strategy compared to the United States, where thousands of layoffs have been announced at various facilities across the country.