Maserati Grecale MY 2026 spotted on road during testing

The new 2026 Maserati Grecale has been spotted in Italy for the first time during testing. The launch of this model, which continues its development, is scheduled for summer 2025. From photos published by Walter Vayr, some aesthetic improvements can be noticed, particularly on the front end and wheel arches.

The new Maserati Grecale spotted in Italy for the first time: here are the images

At present, information about the new Maserati model is scarce. The D-segment SUV, which is produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy (where Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are also built), is based on the platform derived from the Alfa Romeo models. The current version, which debuted in 2022, was adapted to accommodate both hybrid and electric versions.

The SUV is equipped with a sophisticated suspension system, combining a high double-wishbone setup at the front and a multilink at the rear, alongside standard all-wheel drive. The driving dynamics have been refined through active suspensions and optional air springs. The braking system uses the Integrated Brake System, which ensures greater responsiveness and stability, while the higher-performance versions are equipped with Brembo brakes.

The 2026 model is expected to offer the same powertrains, including a 2.0-liter hybrid engine with approximately 300 horsepower. The Trofeo version is equipped with a Nettuno V6 biturbo engine producing 530 horsepower. This version can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 285 km/h.

As the debut date approaches, more information about the new model will become available. Meanwhile, the spy photos suggest that development is already in an advanced stage and that only minor improvements are needed to reach the final version.