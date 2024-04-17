Maserati Quattroporte: future of famous sedan gets unclear. Platform switch in sight?

Uncertain future for Maserati Quattroporte: the new generation of the renowned Maserati sedan, scheduled for a 2028 postponement, may undergo a platform switch than originally planned. According to the latest rumors, in fact, Maserati is considering several options, including using a new architecture or even extending the platform of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

A postponement of the new Quattroporte’s debut for better performance

The postponement of the debut of the new Quattroporte, as confirmed by a brand spokesperson, is due to the desire “not to take risks in terms of performance”. In fact, Maserati’s goal is to create a car that is “exceptional in every respect: style, architecture, performance” and this may require a platform change to meet more stringent requirements.

STLA Large platform questionable? Originally it was believed the new Quattroporte would be based on the STLA Large platform, which will be used for other models in the Stellantis group such as the future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. However, statements by Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Quattroporte and GranTurismo, suggest that this option is no longer certain. “I’m not saying it won’t be STLA Large,” Danesin said, “but I think we have to evaluate what is best for us”.

Maserati Quattroporte: GranTurismo and GranCabrio architecture as alternatives

One of the hypotheses under consideration is to use the GranTurismo and GranCabrio platform for the new Quattroporte as well. This solution, according to Danesin, could prove advantageous because of its agility and driving position similar to that of sports cars with combustion engines.

In sum, Maserati is searching to find the “perfect” architectural solution. The choice of platform for the new Quattroporte is critical to Maserati’s future. The company is looking for an architecture that will achieve high performance while ensuring an engaging driving experience and a driving range that meets the needs of modern customers.

Maserati has not yet made a final decision on the platform for the new Quattroporte. Evaluations are ongoing, and we will certainly have more details in the coming months. One thing is certain: the anticipation for this new generation of the famous sedan is high, and Maserati fans are hoping for a truly outstanding model.