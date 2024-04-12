New Alfa Romeo Giulia gets a sportier and electric makeover

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut in 2026, one year after the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will arrive on the market in the second half of 2025. With the recent debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano, the automaker has given the first clues as to what the main aesthetic features of the second generation of the brand’s D-segment sedan will be.

Here’s what the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could look like

Based on what we have seen with the Alfa Romeo Milano, digital creator Salvatore Lepore has created renders that show how the style of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could change. There will be several recurring design elements in all the brand’s future cars, and for this reason, the Milano has anticipated what the design of the brand’s future models could be. Above all, the front and rear will feature a design similar to the Milano.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which was previewed to Stellantis dealers, will have an even sportier and more aerodynamic look than the current model. Some have compared it to the Tesla Model 3 because of the truncated tail that will characterize it, just like the Alfa Romeo Milano SUV. Not everyone has liked the new style of the car, which seems to be moving from the current three-box configuration to two and a half.

As for the first generation, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will also be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, as will the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut one year before the sedan. Both cars will be based on the STLA Large platform and, if there are no changes, should only arrive on the market in a fully electric version. By the end of the year, official details of Alfa Romeo’s next models will start to arrive, but for now we will have to make do with the renders.