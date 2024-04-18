Maserati Kubang SUV: a dream or a reality?

Are you dreaming of a Maserati SUV compact and sporty? Then the Maserati Kubang envisioned and created by Kleber Silva might tickle your fancy. This concept blends Maserati‘s elegant design with the practicality of a small SUV.

A charming rendering makes our imagination dream of a compact Maserati SUV, but reality is far different

Unfortunately, this is a render auto, the Kubang being highly improbable of becoming reality. Maserati currently has no plans for an SUV smaller than the Grecale, and the brand’s positioning as a manufacturer of large luxury cars makes a change of course unlikely.



And if the name Maserati Kubang sounds familiar, there’s a reason! It is not a designer’s invention, but recalls a concept car from the Trident automaker’s past. In fact, two concepts with this name have been presented: one in 2003 designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and one in 2011 by Maserati’s in-house style center. Both concepts anticipated Maserati’s entry into the SUV segment, which came to fruition with the Levante in 2016.

Whereas the Kubang imagined by Kleber Silva departs from past concept cars styling-wise, inherits their names and charm, making for an ideal connection between the past, the present, and Maserati’s future.

Also, don’t you see the similarity with the Alfa Romeo Junior? So, it could create confusion within the Stellantis group.

Although the Kubang remains a dream, it represents an interesting interpretation of what a Maserati compact SUV might look like. Who knows, someday the Trident might surprise us with a similar model?