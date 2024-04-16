New Alfa Romeo Junior will be exhibited at the 2024 Milan Design Week

Previously known as Milano, the new Alfa Romeo Junior underwent a change of name, evoking of the brand’s proud history and winking to a more youthful audience. And tonight in Italy, Milan Design Week 2024 will showcase the all-new SUV, heir to the MiTo.

New Alfa Romeo Junior (former Milano) at Milan Design Week 2024 on display.

The collaboration with Larusmiani at Milan Design Week 2024 reinforces the connection between Alfa Romeo and Made in Italy and artisan quality. Together, the two Milan-based brands embody Italian elegance, quality, and style around the world.

The Alfa Romeo Junior stands out for its innovative spirit and cutting-edge technology. Available in hybrid and electric versions, it offers high performance and a dynamic driving experience, all at affordable prices.

With the arrival of the Alfa Romeo Junior, Biscione aims to capture a new slice of the market, with the goal of reaching 50 percent of the brand’s total sales in the coming years. As we know, its production will take place in Poland in Tychy, but the heart and style remain inextricably Italian.

As previously mentioned, the choice of the name “Junior” is not random. Instead, it pays homage to the 1966 GT 1300 Junior, a car that marked an era for the Alfa Romeo brand. A tribute to the past that looks to the future with ambition and innovation.

In short, despite the initial confusion and name changes after its fresh debut, the new Alfa Romeo Junior is now ready to be admired by many international people attending it at Milan Design Week. And we’ll soon discover more news and will see its future popularity.