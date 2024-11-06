Lancia wins the new “A Star is Back” award from Autobest

After announcing the finalists for the “Best Buy Car of Europe 2025” award, AUTOBEST, the independent organization founded in 2001, had its international jury vote and select the winners of six other prestigious awards, including “A STAR IS BACK” -the award given to iconic brands and models that have recently made a successful comeback. In its first edition, the award was given to Lancia in recognition of its Renaissance, the brand’s solid and ambitious roadmap that is once again making it a desirable, respected and reliable brand in the premium European market. The Italian brand was selected by the AUTOBRAND jury of 31 trade journalists from 31 European countries. The 24th AUTOBEST Awards gala ceremony will be held in Zurich in 2025.

The words of Vardie and Napolitano

Dan Vardie, founder and president of AUTOBEST, explains : “This is one of those rare moments when the AUTOBEST jury decides to inaugurate a new award. “A STAR IS BACK not only rewards the rebirth of iconic brands and models, but also serves as evidence of their future success.”

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, says : “ We are proud to receive this new and prestigious award that rewards the passion and determination of the entire Lancia team. They are giving their best every day to write a new chapter in a legendary history that tells of timeless elegance, technological innovation and sporting records. The success of our journey is underscored by the enthusiasm with which our new releases, our return to the world of rallying, and our new and exclusive showroom in various European markets have been received by the public and the international press. Lancia is back!”

Lancia’s rebirth occurred in 2023

The rebirth of Lancia began in Italy in late 2023 with the unveiling of the new logo, the introduction of the new Corporate Identity, and, most importantly, the launch of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept. Subsequent phases followed thick and fast in accordance with Stellantis’ “Dare Forward” strategic plan, which includes an efficient range of three new models, one to be launched every two years, and an accelerated internationalization process in various European markets. The first vehicle to be launched was the New Lancia Ypsilon, which is currently receiving warm approval from both the public and the international press.

The first model of the new Lancia era, the launch phase of the New Ypsilon has almost come to a close in Italy at 160 Casa Lancia, the exclusive new showrooms that flaunt the brand’s new corporate identity. They welcomed thousands of visitors and gave them the chance both to learn about the complete range, available in Ypsilon, LX and Cassina trim, all of which are available in hybrid or electric configurations, and to take part in exciting test drives to experience the vehicles’ unparalleled handling and efficiency capabilities.

In addition, a process of internationalization is an essential part of Lancia’s Renaissance, which includes an initial network of 70 new showrooms in 70 major European cities. The first markets involved are France, Spain, Belgium-Luxembourg, the Netherlands and, by 2025, Germany. All of these showrooms will feature the brand’s new corporate identity, reflecting the four pillars underpinning its strategic plan: quality, electrification, sustainability and an innovative sales model.

The future of the Lancia range

Next, 2025 will mark Lancia’s return to motorsports, as the brand seeks to re-establish its presence on the contemporary racing scene. The star of this return is the new Ypsilon Rally4 HF, which pays homage to the glorious rallying tradition of the most successful brand in history. At the same time, next year will be devoted to the relaunch of the HF name with the halo, which will first appear on the Ypsilon and later on the Gamma and the new Delta with the label “HF Integrale.”

Finally, the flagship Gamma will be launched in 2026 as the second vehicle in Lancia’s Renaissance and the cornerstone of its roadmap to the future. Conceived, designed and developed in Italy, the new Lancia Gamma will be produced at the Italian plant in Melfi and will embody the Italian brand’s commitment to sustainability and high performance in a celebration of the unmistakable elegance that has defined Lancia for decades.