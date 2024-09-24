Carlos Tavares driving the new Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF

The prestigious circuit of Balocco, in the province of Vercelli, hosted an event of fundamental importance for the Lancia brand: the test drive of the new Ypsilon Rally4 HF, testifying to the brand’s official return to motor racing. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares wanted to be there to personally drive the car.

“Seeing Carlos Tavares drive the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF was extraordinary. The 212-hp turbocharged engine and the precise design of the car are the result of the passion of our team. The Ypsilon Rally 4 HF combines ambition and humility, reflecting our commitment to the Rally 4 class, the heart of competition. It is just the beginning of an exciting journey. Stay tuned on October 24 and 25 for more updates.” – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia .

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, in fact, tested the new Ypsilon Rally 4 HF on one of the most prestigious automotive development circuits. So here it is that with this Lancia marks its official return to rallying with a special test at the Stellantis Proving Ground in Balocco. Located in the province of Vercelli, the Balocco complex covers more than 80 kilometers of track and is a center of excellence for high-performance testing. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, tested the new Ypsilon Rally 4 HF at the Balocco Proving Ground.

The new Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF and Ypsilon HF

With the introduction of the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF and the new Ypsilon HF, Lancia is preparing to write a new chapter made of pure adrenaline. Recall that both were officially introduced last May.

The first one, the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF was designed for competition, as we can see by looking at the performance of its engine and equipment. In fact, under the hood is a brilliant 1.2 turbocharged three-cylinder engine that develops 212 hp. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures agility and optimum performance, making it ideal for young drivers wishing to enter the racing world. And the 5-speed manual transmission and self-locking differential ensure a precise and engaging drive.

The Ypsilon HF, on the other part, is the high-performance road version of the brand’s first vehicle in its new era. It is a version that represents the brand’s renewed commitment to producing powerful and exciting cars united by the characteristics of sustainability and innovation. Its incredible acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds makes it the ultimate performance car, powered by a 280-hp 100% electric motor. Its design was also inspired by the most radical Lancia cars of the past, featuring a lowered chassis and widened track widths.

Lancia’s big return to the track starting in 2025

Combining its rich history with the latest technologies, Lancia is preparing for an exciting future in motorsport. In fact, starting in 2025 for the Lancia brand will mark its grand return to motorsport, with the goal of re-establishing its presence in contemporary motorsports competition. The brand looks to the future with ambition to bring its tradition and innovation to the track.

The Lancia Ypsilon’s varied range

The Lancia Ypsilon range, which is currently on the market, offers a variety of models designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. From the youthful and dynamic New Ypsilon to the comfort-rich New Ypsilon LX to the luxurious Cassina Limited Edition, a true living room on four wheels. In short, the new range has a model suitable for every lifestyle.

All versions are available in both hybrid and electric configurations, ensuring a sustainable and efficient driving experience. The 1.2-liter hybrid engine offers the perfect balance between performance and fuel economy, while the all-electric version ensures a remarkable range and fast charging.