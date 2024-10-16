New Lancia Delta 2028: will the entry-level version look like this?

There’s still quite some time before the debut of the new generation of Lancia Delta, but there’s already talk about what it might be like. To be precise, it’s still 4 years away. The return of the brand’s legendary car will be exclusively electric and, like other cars from the brand, such as Ypsilon and Gamma, which will arrive in 2026, it will have a zero-emission sporty version. While on one hand, enthusiasts can’t wait to discover how the model will change, on the other, there’s fear, especially considering that it will be only electric.

Lancia Delta, the new generation is imagined like this

Given that the third generation of the Delta disappointed expectations, now enthusiasts fear that the future electric version will further ruin the history of the brand’s sedan. Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, has reassured everyone, specifying that “it will be geometric and muscular,” just as everyone desires.

Digital creator Theottle doesn’t seem to have used these previews, as he has created renders imagining what the future electric Lancia Delta might look like. The design, in fact, shows a vehicle with shapes similar to the latest generation of the model, with soft and elegant lines, based on the most recent Ypsilon. Judging by the words of Lancia’s CEO, however, the new Delta will not be at all as the digital creator imagined it.

However, there could be differences between the “normal” version and the HF version, the sporty one, which will debut on the market during 2029. Certainly, enthusiasts expect something similar to the first-generation model, with squared lines that have won everyone over. It’s unlikely, therefore, that a model similar to the render proposed by Theottle will satisfy potential buyers.

At the moment, information about the new generation of the legendary Delta is still very scarce and, perhaps for this reason too, we proceed somewhat blindly when attempting to create renders. Certainly in the coming years, perhaps after the release of the Lancia Gamma, more details will arrive in this regard. In the meantime, we can only imagine.