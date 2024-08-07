New Lancia Ypsilon in the spotlight at the Goodwood Art Gallery

The new Lancia Ypsilon is the special guest at the Goodwood Art Gallery in Antwerp. The exhibition will take place from August 1 to September 15 and will showcase the best of Italian art, design, and culture. What better car than the new Ypsilon to be the focal point, as it embodies elegant design, advanced driving dynamics, and cutting-edge technologies. Jean Marc and Nicoline, owners of the Goodwood Gallery, stated: “We are very happy and honored to welcome the new Lancia Ypsilon from today. As an automotive art gallery, we are always looking for an exceptional car to fascinate our visitors. The new Lancia Ypsilon is not only beautiful, sophisticated, and unique, it’s also brand new and will surely attract visitors’ attention: it’s truly a work of art.”

The new generation of Lancia Ypsilon showcases at the Goodwood Art Gallery

The new Ypsilon will be a must-see at the fair, as the brand new model is the new generation of the legendary Lancia model, with extraordinary aesthetics, advanced driving dynamics, and a new cutting-edge electric powertrain. The new Ypsilon will be accompanied by a rare 1976 Lancia Montecarlo and the legendary 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO-1 during the inaugural event.

“La Dolce Vita” will take place at the Goodwood Art Gallery in Antwerp from August 1 to September 15. In addition to the Lancia Ypsilon, the event will showcase a variety of Italian artworks, lifestyles, and cuisines, providing a glimpse into the beauty and elegance of Italy. The new Lancia Ypsilon is the first car of a new era, with timeless design, pure and radical forms, high-tech and user-friendly. It’s a completely new car that embodies Lancia’s on-board comfort, thanks to the attention to stylistic details and the selection of materials and colors, all made possible by the collaboration with Cassina.

The new Lancia Ypsilon tells four stories: driving, with emphasis on handling, agility, comfort, and driving pleasure; advanced technology, always simple and intuitive, in perfect Lancia style, focused on well-being, safety, and on-board connectivity; electrification, with a car whose 100% electric version can guarantee exceptional performance, maximum efficiency and range, and best-in-class charging times; and finally, Italian Elegance, typical of the most beautiful Lancia cars of all time, with a timeless style, inspired by the past and yet contemporary.

The fully electric version of the new Lancia Ypsilon is the brand’s first 100% electric car. With a 156 HP / 115 kW powertrain and a 51 kWh battery, the new Lancia Ypsilon can achieve a range of 403 km in the combined WLTP cycle. It can rapidly charge from 20% to 80% in just 24 minutes, or charge enough to cover 100 km in just 10 minutes. The car’s consumption ranges between 14.3 and 14.6 kWh per 100 km.

The hybrid version is designed for those seeking versatility and respect for the environment. The car is equipped with a latest-generation hybrid engine, with a 1.2-liter 100 HP (74 kW) engine and 48 V 3-cylinder technology, which combines maximum efficiency with infallible reliability. This engine allows a top speed of 190 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds, and extremely low emissions from 103 to 104 g/km depending on the WLTP cycle.

The intelligent driving system automatically switches to pure electric mode, for example during low-speed maneuvers, thus reducing the car’s fuel consumption and improving the driving experience. The hybrid version is equipped with a six-speed automatic e-DCT transmission, and electronic functions such as e-Start, e-Parking, e-Queuing, and e-Creeping allow drivers to adapt their driving style to their needs.