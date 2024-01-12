Will the New Lancia Ypsilon debut take place on February 14th?

The new Lancia Ypsilon may take advantage of Valentine’s Day to make its debut in Milan. These are the latest rumors we’ve received regarding the launch of the next generation of this famous model, which we know for certain will debut in February.

February 14th could mark the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon

The new Lancia Ypsilon now has very few secrets left. We already know that it will be slightly larger compared to the current model, which, it’s important to note, will cease production to make way for this new generation. Measuring just over 4 meters in length (about 20 cm longer than the current Ypsilon), the new car boasts a unique and distinctive style. The design incorporates many elements from the new stylistic language developed with the Pu+Ra HPE concept. In particular, the Ypsilon inherits from the concept the characteristic “chalice” shaped luminous grille and the round rear lights, paying homage to the Stratos and the 037 rally cars.

The new Lancia Ypsilon shares its mechanical base with the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. Like these models, it will be produced in Spain and will be available in dealerships from next June, with a starting price of around 24,000 euros. This represents an increase of over 6,000 euros compared to the current base version, but it should be considered that the car has moved up a category.

The launch version will be powered by a 156 HP electric motor with a declared range of about 400 km. A version with a 3-cylinder 1.2 light hybrid engine of 101 and 136 HP, dual-clutch transmission, and chain-driven distribution will be introduced later. The range will be completed, about a year later, with a sporty version named HF, which will be fully electric with a 240 HP front engine, self-locking differential, body widened by about two centimeters, and, according to the manufacturer, will be capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in less than six seconds.

We will therefore see if February 14th will be the debut date of the new Lancia Ypsilon and what other news will emerge in the coming days about this eagerly awaited model that will bring Lancia back to Europe after a long absence.