New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s what the HF version could look like

The debut of the New Lancia Ypsilon is just around the corner. This latest evolution of the renowned Turin city car has captured the affection of a vast Italian audience over the past decades. The much-anticipated model will be unveiled on February 14th, Valentine’s Day.

Although the design of the new Ypsilon has been known for some weeks now, thanks to a series of images leaked on the internet, especially recently during the filming of a commercial spot. The car, engaged in the streets of Milan and Como, has been shown from various angles. However, the technical details and specifications remain unknown. The starting price of the new generation is expected to be around 25,000 euros, while the electric version will be higher, probably around 35,000 euros. This marks a significant difference compared to the current model, one of the best-sellers in Italy in 2023.

New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s how the design of the upcoming HF version in 2025 could look

2025 will also see the arrival of the HF version, the most powerful in the Ypsilon range, featuring a 240-horsepower engine. This variant promises to be one of the most high-performing city cars on the market. Lancia’s CEO has praised the qualities of this version, which will stand out aesthetically from the base model with a body widened by two centimeters to accommodate larger wheel arches.

On the Autopareri forum, a graphic reconstruction of this sporty version has emerged, showing a Ypsilon with wide wheel arches and classic design alloy wheels, paying homage to the historic Delta. The model might include a tricolor on the hood, a nod to its Italian roots.

Compared to the standard model, there are four open holes on the front, while the rest remains quite unchanged. It’s plausible that Lancia might introduce a more pronounced rear spoiler and a more aerodynamic front bumper to give a sportier touch to the aesthetics. The HF version of the New Lancia Ypsilon will be available exclusively in an electric version, unlike the upcoming model, which will also be available in various hybrid versions.