Lancia ready for a rally comeback as early as 2025

The announcement made by Autosprint in its first issue of 2024 is a real game-changer: Lancia is returning to rallying. Andrea Cordovani kicks off with this explosive news, revealing the relaunch project of Lancia in the World Rally Championship. Lancia’s strategy is already in full swing, with an action plan that is rapidly gaining momentum.

Lancia could re-enter rallying with the new Ypsilon as early as 2025

Cordovani highlights that 2027, the target date for this project, wasn’t chosen randomly. The FIA might reformulate the WRC regulations at the end of 2026, potentially favoring Rally 2 cars over the current Rally 1. In light of this scenario, the Stellantis board opted to start a new era with Lancia, rather than continuing the development of another group model like the Citroen C3.

The Lancia Ypsilon has been selected as the flagship model, one of the most anticipated models of 2024 for Stellantis, alongside the Alfa Romeo Milano and Fiat Panda. According to Autosprint, the Ypsilon will be configured specifically for Rally 2. The development program will start in 2024, with a debut expected in 2025, leading up to 2027 with a completely new car for the WRC.

With this move, Stellantis will not only relaunch the Lancia brand in rallying but will do so with a Ypsilon that pays homage to the historic Stratos in the rear lights, as we have seen in the latest teaser published by the Italian automaker. Two years ago, Carlos Tavares participated in the Historique Monte-Carlo with a Stratos branded by Alitalia, an event that began to spread the first suspicions. Now, that Stellantis project to bring Lancia back to rallying is taking more and more shape, marking an electrifying restart for the brand and adding an exciting new chapter in the history of motorsport. As for the New Lancia Ypsilon, remember that it will be presented in Milan in February, and the exact day should be revealed soon.