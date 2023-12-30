Lancia Evoluzione: here’s what the new electric Delta might look like

The Lancia Delta 2028 marks a revolutionary chapter as it transitions to being fully electric. Its design draws inspiration from the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept, setting the stylistic future for this iconic Italian automaker. Designer Mirko Del Prete skillfully interprets this prototype, presenting a unique vision for the future Lancia Delta, aptly named “Evoluzione”. This name likely pays tribute to the model while respecting the historic name of a sports sedan that made its mark in the 1980s and 1990s.

Lancia Evoluzione: The first images reveal what the new 2028 electric Delta might look like

Del Prete‘s designs showcase the Lancia Pu+Ra’s distinctive front calyx, which will also feature in the new 2024 Lancia Ypsilon. The Lancia logo stands out against a black backdrop, while the hood is notable for its rounded shape with vents at the ends. The front bumper includes a series of grilles, possibly for ADAS devices, and a central housing for the license plate. The design is sleek, with retractable handles and wide wheel arches to fit large tires and impressive alloy wheels.

Another significant detail is the air intake on the rear pillar, echoing the legendary Lancia Delta S4. The Evoluzione‘s rear end is particularly intriguing, with a design that pays homage to the classic Delta, complete with a spoiler and round taillights connected by a glossy horizontal bar forming a second small spoiler at the base of the rear window.

At the back, the diffuser with two exhaust terminals and a bumper extending to the wheels evoke a rally-style, enhanced by a central red light. This interpretation of the Lancia Delta is a fascinating piece that could significantly influence the design of the future model, for which expectations are sky-high. It’s worth noting that in the coming months, specifically in February 2024, the new Lancia Ypsilon will be officially unveiled. We’ve already caught a glimpse of it through spy photos, set to debut in both electric and hybrid versions on the market.