Peugeot recorded a huge increase in sales in Brazil in 2023

Every year’s beginning marks a new cycle, allowing us to review the past year and plan for what’s ahead. At this juncture, Peugeot has every reason to celebrate its excellent performance in 2023, including market share growth, increased customer satisfaction in Brazil, and significant new launches. In 2024, the French car manufacturer will continue to work diligently to align its products more closely with customer expectations. The aim is to keep growing the fanbase of this prestigious brand worldwide, thanks to its pioneering spirit and the pleasure its products deliver.

Peugeot celebrates a phenomenal 2023 with remarkable achievements and surging sales in Brazil

One of the highlights of the past year was the Peugeot 208. Already regarded as one of the most complete and attractive vehicles in its segment, the sedan came equipped with a 130 HP Turbo 200 engine and a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission. With this new feature, the French car manufacturer began competing in the B-Hatch segment with other models already using this type of engine.

Also in 2023, the model garnered significant accolades in the automotive sector, such as the UOL Carros Award for best compact car in Brazil in the Compact Hatch category, the Motorshow 2024 Purchase of the Year Award, National Car from 13 to 16 mkgf at the ABIAUTO Award, TREND CAR 2024 AWARD in the Hatch category, Best Compact Car at Carsughi L’Auto Preferita, and Best National Car up to R$199,999 at the Top Car TV Awards.

With the expanded range of the 208, the presence of traditional SUVs, and the brand’s electrification, Peugeot recorded a significant sales increase compared to 2022. For instance, in 2022, Peugeot dealerships sold about 14,000 units of the 208 model, while in 2023, this number jumped to over 19,000, showcasing the success of the award-winning 208 sedan and the strength of the French automaker.

This achievement primarily results from a reoriented focus on customer service, with dedicated campaigns and launches, and initiatives that brought the brand even closer to consumers, like the Peugeot Electric Experience. This event allowed consumers to learn in detail about charging infrastructure and even to test drive the brand’s electric models.

In 2020, the first year of Stellantis, Peugeot ranked 14th. Since then, it has been on the rise, and, as of 2022, the French automaker remains among the top 10 brands with the highest market share in Brazil. With so many accolades, a complete engine range from 1.0 Firefly to 100% electric, including Turbo 200 and 1.6 Flex, and an accessory line for all tastes, the results could only be positive. And the year has just begun.