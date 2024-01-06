New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s what its final design could look like

The countdown to the launch of the new 2024 Lancia Ypsilon has begun. The new generation of the popular Italian city car will officially reveal itself next February, and in the coming days, we will learn the exact day of the presentation, which we already know will take place in Milan. On one hand, there’s a hint of melancholy for the end of the Lancia Ypsilon 2’s production, but on the other, the excitement is sky-high to discover the new features of the new city car.

New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s what its final look could be

Aesthetically, we already have plenty of information about the future Lancia, thanks to the leaked shots following an accident in France, where the new Ypsilon ended up in a river, revealing what should be its final appearance. These images have inspired several enthusiasts to publish renders of the future model, very convincing and well-executed. The blue color of the render proposed in this article matches perfectly with the lines of the new Ypsilon.

The front design incorporates the Pu+Ra chalice, with elements reminiscent of the Nissan Juke (the headlights) and the Toyota Celica (the glossy black horizontal bar). The line is influenced by the Peugeot 208 and the Opel Corsa, as the three cars will share the same e-CMP platform. The Lancia will stand out with more refined details, both externally and internally, like the S.A.L.A., an exclusive infotainment system of the Ypsilon.

In terms of engines, the new Lancia will be available in an electric version, with a battery ensuring 400 kilometers of autonomy, the same used on the Fiat 600e and the Jeep Avenger, as well as on the future Alfa Romeo Milano. There will also be a hybrid version with dual engines of 100 and 136 horsepower. From 2025, the HF electric version will also be available, offering a powerful 240 horsepower, making the Ypsilon one of the most high-performing in its segment. The car manufacturer has released some official images in recent weeks, with the fourth teaser revealing the rear part of the car that features references to the Lancia Stratos.