Lancia: brand’s future looks to electric and 2030. Compact SUV on the horizon?

Lancia’s re-launch is proceeding apace, with the arrival of three new models by 2027: the new Ypsilon, the Lancia Gamma fastback, and the legendary Delta. But if success continues to smile on the brand, a fourth model could join the range by 2030. Among the most papable hypotheses is a B-SUV, a fast-growing segment that is perfectly in line with Lancia’s strategy to focus on the European market. This hypothetical SUV would have to be based on the Stellantis Group’s STLA Small platform and would most likely feature an all-electric powertrain.

Lancia: a B-SUV on the horizon for 2030? Brand relaunch looks to the future with electrification and new models

It appears that a B-SUV could be part of Lancia’s 2030 ambitions. The relaunch of the Italian brand is proceeding very quickly and smoothly, with the arrival of three new models by 2027: the new Ypsilon, already unveiled to the public last February, the Lancia Gamma fastback scheduled for 2026, and the long-awaited Delta that will return to the roads in 2027. All three cars will also be available in HF sports versions to meet the greatest number of needs for even the most demanding drivers.

If success continues to be on the brand’s side, Lancia could also further expand its range by 2030 with a fourth model, the profile of which has not yet been released to the public. According to some rumors, it could be a B-SUV, a segment that is particularly popular in Europe and ties in well with Lancia’s strategy of concentrating its commercial market on this continent.

This hypothetical SUV would have to be based on the STLA Small platform and, in all likelihood, would be equipped with an all-electric powertrain. Obviously to stay in line with market trends and the Stellantis group’s focus on environmental sustainability.

The name of this hypothetical car that is being talked about so much is still unknown to the public. Probably, the manufacturer may stick to the names it has used in the past, so as to keep its tradition alive. The arrival of a Lancia B-SUV in 2030 is not yet officially confirmed, but the premises are certainly interesting. The success of this model may also depend to a large extent on the reception that the first three cars of Lancia’s new course will receive. Should the positive trend be confirmed, a compact SUV could be a key building block for the consolidation of the brand’s revival and its future growth in the market.

At the moment it is difficult to say for sure. The Stellantis Group’s strategic plan to relaunch the brand is constantly evolving. This could bring a variety of unexpected surprises at any time. However, considering electrification as a key element for the future of the automotive industry worldwide, it is plausible to think that Lancia could make its offerings even broader with more electric models. This could also be done by exploring new market segments or by trying to come up with modern reinterpretations of models that have already been well-loved in the past.