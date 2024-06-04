Lancia’s CEO confirms: the new 2028 Delta will be exclusively electric

New Lancia Delta is one of the models that Lancia will bring to the market in the coming years. It will be exactly the third car to be presented after the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, which took place last February 14th, and the new Lancia Gamma, which will instead take place during 2026. Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, recently gave an interview to the Italian magazine Corriere della Sera, announcing several new details about the new generation of Delta.

Luca Napolitano confirms that the new Lancia Delta will be electric only

Regarding the new Lancia Delta, Luca Napolitano stated: “Its return is scheduled for 2028, and the anticipation is full of emotion. The new creation will have some elements of the original design and will draw inspiration from models that represent true works of art. However, we will not limit ourselves to a simple revival: our gaze is turned towards the future.”

He continued: “The new Lancia Delta will be exclusively electric, and we are unwavering in our goals. It is essential to be ready for 2035, exploring new mobility to avoid being unprepared. Electrification is a distinctive feature of Lancia: I reflect on how the driving experience becomes more pleasant in the quietness.”

Napolitano finally added: “For the new Lancia Delta, a sports variant will also be introduced, and we will return to offering all-wheel drive. As for rallying, the return is scheduled for next year, in the Rally 4 championship dedicated to emerging drivers. We will start cautiously, from the foundations. Subsequently, we will expand our horizons.” Some may therefore be disappointed that the iconic Lancia Delta of the future will be exclusively electric. However, the market trend is clear, and the transition to electric spares no one.