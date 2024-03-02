Lancia gears up to launch the new Ypsilon in Belgium and the Netherlands

The Lancia team, along with the brand’s CEO, had their first meeting with sellers for the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon in Belgium and the Netherlands, marking the brand’s official return to Europe in these two markets. This model signifies a significant step in the brand’s international expansion process, aligning with the solid and ambitious strategy outlined in Stellantis’ “Dare Forward” strategic plan. Starting from the first half of 2024, Lancia will establish its presence in Europe through a network of over 70 dealerships located in major cities of Belgium and the Netherlands, targeting potential brand customers.

Lancia is set to make its debut in Belgium and the Netherlands

The internationalization process of Lancia is closely tied to its new distribution model, characterized by efficiency and innovation. This approach includes that 50% of sales will occur online, with a selected number of retailers distinguished for their uncompromised quality-focused mission. The new showrooms are designed to meet the needs of European clientele looking for elegance and innovation, providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Equally crucial is the role played by the selected sellers of Lancia, renewed through a selection and training process based on four fundamental values: attention to detail, the ability to anticipate customer needs, offering premium service throughout the customer journey, and constant listening to customer feedback. The goal is to make the dealership seller the primary interface for the end customer, ensuring a premium and engaging buying experience both online and offline.

Belgium and the Netherlands are preparing to be the first two European markets to welcome the New Lancia Ypsilon by mid-year, followed by France and Spain, and in 2025 by Germany. Belgium will have 10 dealerships, while the Netherlands will have 6, with respectively 13 and 6 post-sales service points.

These two markets have always been very important for the brand. Over time, many of its iconic models have seduced actors, fashion enthusiasts, lovers of Italian elegance, and motorsport fans. Two main criteria for Lancia’s return were the love and passion for Italian products and the potential of the premium B segment.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, stated: “These first months of the year mark the return of Lancia to Belgium and the Netherlands, a crucial step to consolidate our position as a desirable, respected, and credible brand in the European premium market. With determination and commitment, we are ready to emerge as one of Stellantis’ leading brands in the automotive landscape of these two countries, which will act as a guide for the other European markets involved in the brand’s internationalization process. The meeting with dedicated sellers from Belgium and the Netherlands offered us the opportunity to share our ten-year strategic plan and our relaunch projects in the respective countries. After the Netherlands and Belgium, the next step will be entering France and Spain, followed by Germany in 2025.”